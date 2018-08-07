Didier, Roach leading in Franklin County commissioner race

Clint Didier and Zahra Roach appear headed to a general election face-off in Franklin County’s District 3 commissioner race.
They both had handy leads over longtime incumbent Rick Miller after the first round of ballots were counted Tuesday night.
Didier was drawing 1,568 votes, or 39 percent, and Roach had 1,291 votes, or 32 percent.
Miller trailed with 801 votes, or 20 percent.
A fourth candidate, Rodney “Dobie” Burns, had 332 votes, or 8 percent.
Another ballot count is expected Wednesday. The election results won’t be official until they’re certified Aug. 21.
Didier, a Republican, is a second-generation Franklin County farmer who spent eight years in the NFL in the 1980s.
He’s tried his hand at elected office before, running unsuccessfully for Washington Commissioner of Public Lands in 2012 and to represent the Fourth Congressional District in the U.S. House in 2014 and 2016.
Roach, a Democrat, moved to Pasco as a child and went on to graduate from Washington State University Tri-Cities.
She taught for five years in Pasco high schools and is vice chair of the Pasco Planning Commission.
County commissioners handle tasks including setting the county budget. The post pays $94,000.
