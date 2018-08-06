West Richland is looking for candidates to fill an open seat on the city council.
West Richland has a $500-a-month council job opening

By Wendy Culverwell

wculverwell@tricityherald.com

August 06, 2018 05:37 PM

West Richland, WA

The West Richland City Council is accepting applications from candidates to complete the unexpired term of Don Engelman, who resigned in July for personal reasons.

Candidates must have lived in the city of West Richland for at least one year and be a registered voter. The part-time city council adopts and oversees the city budget, introduces legislation and sets city policy.

Don Engelman

The appointee to Engelman’s Position 5 seat will serve until the end of 2019, when the term expires. Council members earn $500 per month, plus $50 for travel expenses. They are not eligible for additional benefits.

Visit westrichland.org for information or contact Julie Richardson, city clerk, at 509-967-3431 for information. Deadline to apply is 4 p.m., Aug. 31.

