Inspectors visit 41 kitchens. Here’s who passed and who failed

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team inspected 41 retail food establishments during the week fo July 21-27.
Nine failed their inspection and 14 earned perfect scores.
The team regularly inspects more than 1,000 establishments that sell food to the public. Kitchens are evaluated on a 418-point scale for food handling practices, knowledge and sanitation. Those receiving 25 or more red points on a routine inspection r 10 or more on a follow up are slated for additional review.
Past inspections are posted to the district’s web site at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Between the Buns, Water Follies, Kennewick, June 29, routine, (40 red, 0 Blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Dovetail Joint Mobile Kitchen (Mobile), Vintage Fix Market, Kennewick, July 21, routine (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding.
Ninja Bistro (Mobile), John Dam Plaza, Richland, July 24, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink water temperature, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Taqueria El Sazon, 2226 W. Court St., Pasco, July 23, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cold holding.
Taqueria El Sazon, 4115 W. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 25, second follow-up to routine May 21 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure.
The Crazy Crab Pot, 131-A Vista Way, Kennewick, July 25, routine, (120 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper hand washing, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cooling procedure, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding, lack of consumer advisory for products sold raw or undercooked.
The Lodge at Columbia Point, 530 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, July 25, routine (125 red, 3 blue), July 26, first follow-up (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper produce washing, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, expanded menu without prior approval. Follow-up: No active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, variance not obtained for specialized process procedure.
Towne Place Suites by Marriott, 591 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, July 25, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Ace Sushi, 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, July 23, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Barley’s Brewhub, 3320 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, July 25, first follow-up to routine June 20 (0 red, 0 blue)
Baskin Robbins, 890 Stevens Drive, Richland, July 23, second follow-up to routine June 1 (0 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 1033 George Washington Way, Richland, July 24, first follow-up to routine July 3 (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 104 S. Washington St., Kennewick, July 23, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Culinary Commissary, 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, July 26, second follow-up to routine June 28 (0 red, 5 blue)
Dollar Tree, 87 Columbia Point Drive, Richland, July 23, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Domino’s Pizza, 101 S. Washington St., Kennewick, July 25, second follow-up to routine, May 14 (10 red, 0 blue)
Fiesta On Queensgate, 2731 Queensgate Drive, Richland, July 24, first follow-up to routine July 9 (5 red, 0 blue)
Grubbins (Caterer), 2696 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland, July 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Holiday Inn Express, 1970 Center Parkway, Richland, July 25, second follow-up to routine June 7 (0 red, 0 blue)
Jason Lee Elementary School, 1750 McMurray Ave., Richland, July 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Keg Alehouse & Spirits, 718 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, July 25, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Kendall’s Kooler (Mobile), Water Follies, Kennewick, July 27, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Ki-Be Elementary/Middle School, 913 Horne Drive, Benton City, July 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Latte Lovin Mobile (Mobile), Memorial Park, Richland, July 27, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Lil Firehouse Coffee, 895 Stevens Drive, Richland, July 23, routine (10 red, 5 blue)
Panera Bread LLC, 2768 Duportail St., Richland, July 24, routine (20 red, 0 blue)
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 2624 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, July 24, routine (5 red, 0 blue)
Papa Murphy’s Pizza, 1804 W. Court St., Pasco, July 26, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Parkade Bar & Grill, 207 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, July 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 1915 Steptoe St., Richland, July 24, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Pizza Hut, 818 Vineyard Drive, Kennewick, July 25, routine (5 red, 5 blue)
Rite Aid, 1549 George Washington Way, Richland, July 23, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Seven Eleven, 1540 Jadwin Ave., Richland, July 23, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Snowie of West Richland (Mobile), Water Follies, Kennewick, July 27, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2614 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, July 24, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
The Crazy Crab Pot, 131-A Vista Way, Kennewick, July 26, first follow-up to routine July 25 (0 red, 5 blue)
Tropical Sno (Mobile), Water Follies, Kennewick, July 27, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Walgreens, 1601 George Washington Way, Richland, July 23, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy Culverwell: 509-582-1514, @WendyCulverwell
