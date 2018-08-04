2 Kennewick youths doing better after crash

The condition of two men injured in a wreck south of Mattawa were listed in better condition Saturday.
Kadlec Regional Medical Center reported Christian M. Carman, 21, and Carson Wenner, 22, both of Kennewick, were in stable condition.
The pair have been at the hospital since the Kia Rio they were riding in rolled on Highway 243 at 3:40 a.m. Friday.
Five people were in the car heading south when it crossed the center line about seven miles south of Mattawa. The driver, Ryan Woodall, 21, of Kennewick, overcorrected and rolled the car several times.
Woodall was not injured and Aubrey J. Aliment, 21, and Zachary D. Spitzauer, 21, were treated and later released from the hospital.
Woodall was cited for first-degree negligent driving.
