2 hurt in Columbia River crash

Emergency crews helped two people after they crashed a personal watercraft on the Columbia River.
They were riding near the Franklin County side of the river across from Howard Amon Park when they ran aground, according to initial reports. Someone spotted them and helped them to land.
The river is than what people are used to, The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies advised people to make sure to follow the markers in the river.
One of the riders had cuts to her head. Another complained of having back pain.
The Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco police, Franklin County Fire District along with Pasco and Richland fire departments were on the scene.
To reach the pair, they needed to wade into the river about 100 yards, Pasco police said.
The two were taken across the river to an ambulance at Howard Amon Park, and to the hospital.
