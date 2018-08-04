Man hurt after Highway 240 wreck

An 82-year-old Richland man was hospitalized after a five-vehicle pile-up on Highway 240 on Friday.
Roy A. Zingmark was near the exit for Columbia Center Boulevard at 5:41 p.m. when traffic slowed down and he slammed into a Chevy Equinox, said the Washington State Patrol.
This set off a chain reaction and caused four vehicles to hit each other.
Zingmark was treated at Kadlec Regional Medical Center. None of the people in the other vehicles were seriously hurt.
The state patrol said Zingmark was cited for second-degree negligent driving for not paying attention.
Comments