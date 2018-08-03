Franklin PUD losing top manager to Richland agency

The general manager of the Franklin PUD is leaving to take a job at Energy Northwest in Richland in mid-October.
Tim Nies will be general manager of energy services and development for Energy Northwest, which has the Northwest’s only nuclear power plant, the Columbia Generating Station near Richland.
It also has wind, hydroelectric and solar projects.
The Franklin Public Utility District plans a regional search for a new general manager.
Nies has led the Franklin PUD since 2015, when he was promoted from director of administrative services and auditor.
He is a certified public accountant and has 25 years of experience in finance and management, with the last 14 years working in public power.
