Spudnut’s most famous customer came back for more

Living in Washington D.C. hasn’t dulled Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ sweet tooth, especially for a spudnut.
Mattis, a Richland native, made a stop into the Spudnut Shop in Richland on Friday morning, for one of the signature donuts.
A picture of Mattis and owner/operator Val Driver was posted into a spudnut Facebook fan page by co-owner Doug Driver.
During his home visit, Mattis spoke at the Washington Policy Center’s Young Professionals Summer Social Thursday.
Mattis is kind of a regular at Spudnut.
