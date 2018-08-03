Secretary of Defense James Mattis, a Richland native, made a stop at the Spudnut Shop in Richland on Friday morning, for one of its signature donuts.
Spudnut’s most famous customer came back for more

By Rachel Fradette

August 03, 2018 12:55 PM

Living in Washington D.C. hasn’t dulled Secretary of Defense James Mattis’ sweet tooth, especially for a spudnut.

Mattis, a Richland native, made a stop into the Spudnut Shop in Richland on Friday morning, for one of the signature donuts.

A picture of Mattis and owner/operator Val Driver was posted into a spudnut Facebook fan page by co-owner Doug Driver.

During his home visit, Mattis spoke at the Washington Policy Center’s Young Professionals Summer Social Thursday.

Mattis is kind of a regular at Spudnut.

