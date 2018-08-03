Kennewick woman killed in Highway 395 crash

A young Kennewick woman was killed early Friday when she lost control of her SUV and rolled it north of Pasco.
Kelilla R. Hughes, 22, was headed north on Highway 395 in a Chrysler PT Cruiser when she crashed at 3:45 a.m., said the Washington State Patrol said.
Hughes veered into the median, flipped and landed on the passenger side
She died on the scene. Her passenger, Keisha Rivera, 27, was taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland. She was later released.
Neither woman was wearing a seat belt.
Investigators haven’t been able to determine why Hughes lost control, Trooper Chris Thorson said.
Records show Hughes graduated from Legacy High School in 2014.
Check back for updates.
Comments