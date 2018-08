Dozens of American white pelicans rest at the Burbank slough at the McNary National Wildlife Refuge, six miles southeast of Pasco. The birds, which weigh about 11 to 20 pounds, are a familiar sight in the area during the summer. Public areas of the refuge are open daily from sunrise to sunset. The headquarters at 64 Maple St. is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday to Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday.