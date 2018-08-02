Her owner is jailed for attempted murder. Family rescues dog left behind

The dog of attempted murder suspect Matthew McQuin, 45, of Umatilla, will go home with his family, according to the Tri-Cities Animal Shelter.

Trixie was found in McQuin’s car outside WinCo Foods in Richland after investigators say he shot Jenna Kline, 33, of Richland, in the head Monday night.

Since the shooting, the 4-year-old Labrador mix has been cared for at Tri-Cities Animal Shelter and Control.





Executive director Angela Zilar said several rumors swirled around Trixie and what might happen to her.

“There were people out there thinking we were going to euthanize her,” Zilar said, who said Trixie also was never up for adoption.





“I want people to understand it’s not as simple as taking a dog,” Zilar said. “We try to compile all the facts and then make a decision.”

Getting McQuin’s permission to give Trixie to his family to took three trips to the Benton County jail, Zilar said.

“She would have been up for adoption if her family had not come forward,” Zilar said.

Zilar said Trixie was well cared while at the shelter, where she got shots and a microchip. She spent most of her time in Zilar’s office during the day.