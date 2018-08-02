She’s been missing from the Tri-Cities since May. Have you seen her?

Kennewick police are asking for your help to find a missing 33-year-old woman who disappeared in May.
Family members reported Sheena Vaughn, 33, was last seen on May 1. No one has seen or heard from her since, including her young children, Kennewick police said. She has lived in the Tri-Cities for her entire life.
Police don’t have any reason to believe anything is wrong, but officers and her family would like to know that she is safe.
While she does have active arrest warrants, officers are more concerned that she is safe.
Anyone with information about where Vaughn is is asked to call 509-628-0333.
