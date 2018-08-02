Here’s the latest on Trios’ sale

Trios Health in Kennewick still isn’t in new hands.
But the sale to a private Tennessee-based company could close Friday night, an official said.
Jeff Atwood, spokesman for RCCH HealthCare Partners, said the delay has to do with the complexity of the $78 million transaction.
The hospital system will continue operating, and Atwood said payroll won’t be affected.
Trios, which includes two hospital facilities and a network of clinics and services, is selling to a new limited liability company owned by RCCH and Seattle-based UW Medicine.
RCCH and UW Medicine have a public-private partnership to own and operate community hospitals in Washington, Idaho and Alaska, with RCCH providing management and UW Medicine bringing clinical expertise.
The sale means a second chance for Trios, which has been struggling financially for years and otherwise may have closed.
