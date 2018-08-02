Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
Here’s the latest on Trios’ sale

By Sara Schilling

August 02, 2018 05:25 PM

Trios Health in Kennewick still isn’t in new hands.

But the sale to a private Tennessee-based company could close Friday night, an official said.

Jeff Atwood, spokesman for RCCH HealthCare Partners, said the delay has to do with the complexity of the $78 million transaction.

The hospital system will continue operating, and Atwood said payroll won’t be affected.

Trios, which includes two hospital facilities and a network of clinics and services, is selling to a new limited liability company owned by RCCH and Seattle-based UW Medicine.

RCCH and UW Medicine have a public-private partnership to own and operate community hospitals in Washington, Idaho and Alaska, with RCCH providing management and UW Medicine bringing clinical expertise.

The sale means a second chance for Trios, which has been struggling financially for years and otherwise may have closed.

