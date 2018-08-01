You thought Queensgate couldn’t get worse

Queensgate Drive motorists who have been reduced to driving on gravel for weeks won’t have to suffer anymore.
That’s because the Mid-Columbia’s biggest summertime road construction project is closing to drivers altogether.
The stretch between Keene Road and Interstate 182 will shut down between 8 p.m. and 5:30 a.m. weeknights through Aug. 11 as the contractor works to rebuild the arterial.
The street will be open during the day and on weekends.
South Richland detours include Steptoe Street, Leslie Road or Gage Boulevard.
Workers are laying out curbing for the new road this week, with paving set for next week.
The Queensgate update includes roundabouts at the eastbound freeway interchange and at Columbia Park Trail, as well as additional travel lanes, pedestrian and bicycle amenities and other improvements.
The road project, coupled with the Duportail Bridge across the Yakima River, is meant to smooth access between central Richland and its growing west and south sides.
The city of Richland posts updates at ci.richland.wa.us/queensgate
