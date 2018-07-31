Water Follies attendance could be up, officials say

After the extreme heat that scorched Water Follies this weekend, officials aren’t yet sure how many people came through the gates.
Ticket numbers won’t be available for three weeks, Water Follies President Chuck Keltch said.
Special areas on the Pasco side were overcrowding most of the weekend.
“We had people wandering all over the place,” Water Follies President Chuck Keltch said. “Some place it seemed smaller and in others bigger.”
The only factor Keltch mentioned as a negative was weather, which might’ve cut numbers.
Event Director Kathy Powell said the weekend went smoothly, and from what she saw crowd numbers grew.
“By the time we got around to Water follies weekend, only general admission tickets were left,” Powell said.
Both Powell and Keltch agreed that crowd numbers decrease after anniversary years, like the 50th anniversary in 2015. Numbers then begin to build up again to the next anniversary year.
Comments