Paper Street alehouse closes, but this is what’s coming next

Paper Street Brewing Co. closed its doors in Richland on Saturday.
“Hooligans, with much thought and loss of sleep we have decided to restructure Paper Street,” it told customers on its Facebook page.
The popular alehouse’s patrons will be without a favorite gathering place for a time, but long term the restructuring will be good for the company, said owner Robby Burns, a Pasco spud farmer.
“It’s not over,” he told the Herald. “We’re still going to have Pasco and cans.”
Burns has plans to open a new alehouse at the company’s brewery on Fanning Road. It’s a rural area a few minutes drive on Road 68 north of town.
He’s hoping to open in the spring, on Friday and Saturday nights only.
It’s taking some time to cut through all the red tape to allow an alehouse there, but the location will be rent free.
That will not only free up funds, but closing the Richland outlet until the spring reopening will give him time to focus on a new project — canning his brews and getting them into local stores.
He’s planning to have two products on the shelves of some Tri-City stores in October and November.
Initially, he plans an IPA — India pale ale — called 96 Bone.
The name is a tribute to the ancient Kennewick Man, whose bones were found on the banks of the Columbia River in 1996.
He’ll use a combination of hops to include some of the piney flavor common in Northwest IPAs along with some of the fruitier taste more common to New England.
He also plans a session IPA, a beer with a lower alcohol content, that has yet to be named.
It’s a brew that even his aunts who don’t care for beer like because of its juicy, tropical quality, he said.
He’s already purchased a canning line for his Pasco brewery.
“Canning is where the industry is going,” he said.
They protect beer from light that causes a skunky flavor and oxygen that can make beer taste like wet cardboard, he said. They also are lighter to ship and better for the environment than bottles, he said.
And moving the alehouse to Pasco will give customers space for outdoor fun, too.
Burns plans outdoor games, possibly including a small mini golf course. Barbecues will be available for people who want to make their own meal, and there is space for food trucks.
He plans to serve beer and cider, with the possibility of wine if a change in state law allows it.
The atmosphere should be the same laid back environment that attracted a crowd that ranged from the artsy to the outdoorsy at Paper Street in Richland.
“It’s more of a chill place than a club or dive bar,” he said after he finished packing up tables at the Richland alehouse Tuesday afternoon.
Music is not too loud so customers can have a conversation. He describes it as “a coffee stand with beer.”
He started Paper Street five years ago after a good growing year for potatoes.
He had done some home brewing and wanted to bring it to the public.
The alehouse found a home in downtown Kennewick for the first year and then he moved it to The Parkway in Richland.
The alehouse was the site of the Tri-Cities first “beer choirs,” singalongs of Irish and other traditional drinking songs.
The Richland library held an open mic for poets and other wordsmiths there. Fundraisers helped raise money to fight cancer and to support local arts and community groups.
The alehouse took the name Paper Street from the book and movie Fight Club, by Chuck Palahniuk whose hometown was Burbank.
A high point for Burns was the night that Palahnuik dropped by after a book signing in the Tri-Cities.
“We are stoked and thankful for all the support you have given us at our Richland alehouse,” Burns posted to customers on Facebook.
Local winery turns 35
Barnard Griffin Winery in Richland will celebrate its 35th anniversary on Saturday.
Winemaker Rob Griffin and his wife, glass artist Deborah Barnard, made the winery’s first vintage in 1983. The brand has become one of Washington’s most awarded since then.
An open house is planned 2 to 5 p.m.
Live music, a 35-year retrospective of the winery and Washington wine, library wine tastings and yard games are planned.
There is no entry fee and wine and food may be purchased.
