This stretch of Columbia Center Boulevard, between West Arrowhead and West Quinault avenues, is going to be worked on for a good chunk of August. Plan accordingly. Google Maps
Columbia Center Boulevard under construction throughout August

By Rachel Fradette

July 31, 2018 01:31 PM

Kennewick, WA

Navigating Columbia Center Boulevard is going to be a little harder in August.

Nighttime road construction is closing sections of the street between Quinault Avenue and Arrowhead Avenue through Aug. 23.

Crews are working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to keep traffic flowing smoothly, according to Kennewick officials. Delays are still expected.

Workers will be adjusting utilities, grinding asphalt, paving, striping and signing, a news release said.

For more information contact Kennewick Public Works at 509-585-4511.

