Columbia Center Boulevard under construction throughout August

Navigating Columbia Center Boulevard is going to be a little harder in August.
Nighttime road construction is closing sections of the street between Quinault Avenue and Arrowhead Avenue through Aug. 23.
Crews are working from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. to keep traffic flowing smoothly, according to Kennewick officials. Delays are still expected.
Workers will be adjusting utilities, grinding asphalt, paving, striping and signing, a news release said.
For more information contact Kennewick Public Works at 509-585-4511.
