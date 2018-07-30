Franklin Graham’s Northwest tour includes stop in Tri-Cities

Franklin Graham, son of the late Rev. Billy Graham, is coming to several Northwest cities in August. His Decision America tour will include a stop in the Tri-Cities.
Graham will speak at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 7 along the Columbia River at the Columbia Point Marina Park.
The free event encourages people to bring blankets and chairs, as no seating provided.
Graham’s visits are described as “one-day evangelistic prayer events across Oregon and Washington to proclaim the Gospel and pray for our nation, our communities, and the lost,” according to the tour website.
Singer Jeremy Camp’s music also will be featured throughout Graham’s event.
There is limited parking at Columbia Point Marina Park, so organizers plan to have off-site parking at Bethel Church. Shuttles from the church will start 5:30 p.m.
The tour also includes events in Spokane, Tacoma and Monroe.
