Kennewick man dies after car hits tree near cable bridge

A 27-year-old Kennewick man died late Sunday when his car left the roadway and hit a tree at the base of the cable bridge.
Ulises Ramirez was identified as the driver by the Washington State Patrol.
Ramirez was driving south on Highway 397 over the cable bridge into Kennewick when his 2004 Acura TL crashed just north of Columbia Drive.
He was wearing a seat belt in the 11:32 p.m. single-car crash.
A state patrol report said it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved. The cause remains under investigation.
