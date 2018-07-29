13 restaurants fail while 14 ace their inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team inspected 48 establishments that sell or serve food to the public during the week of July 14-20.
Thirteen earned failing scores and 14 earned perfect marks.
The health district scrutinizes kitchens for health code violations that are the most likely to cause food-borne illness, such as improper temperature control of food or poor personal hygiene and bare-hand contact with food.
Those earning 25 or more red points on the 418-point scale are slated for follow-ups, as are those that earn 10 or more on the follow-up.
Past inspections are available at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index
Contact the health district at 506-460-4205 with questions or concerns.
Establishments that need to be re-inspected
B & G Sweet Heat Peppers (Demonstrator), Richland Farmers Market, Richland, July 13, routine, (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: room temperature storage.
Baan Khun Ya, 94 Lee Blvd., Richland, July 16, routine, (35 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding, no valid permit to operate.
El Antojito Mexicano, 1915 W. Court St., Pasco, July 19, third follow-up to routine March 19 (35 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding.
Kim’s Market, 1909 W. Court St., Pasco, July 16, first follow-up to routine July 12 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper cold holding.
Kindra Bistro and Café, 3300 Stevens Drive, Richland, July 17, second follow-up to routine May 31 (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
La Cabana #2 Meat Market (Deli), 1501 W. Court St., Pasco, July 18, routine, (70 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, no paper towels at hand sink, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding.
Mama Torrez Salsa Co. LLC (Demonstrator), Richland Farmers Market, Richland, July 13, routine, (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: hand sink water temperature, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Neal Deal Ent. LLC (Cart), See 3 Slam, Richland, July 14, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, no soap at hand sink.
Pacific Pasta & Grill, 791 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick, July 16, routine, (30 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure.
Proof, 830 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 17, routine, (60 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, bare hand contact, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
QDoba Mexican Eatz, 2673 Queensgate Drive, Richland, July 19, first follow-up to routine July 9 (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
The Bradley, 408 Bradley Blvd., Richland, July 16, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Bare hand contact.
Tony’s Taco 2 (Mobile), 1335 Lee Blvd., Richland, July 17, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: food worker cards not 100 percent, food not in good condition, improper cold holding, unapproved procedures.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
2K Bakery, 335 Wine Country Road, Prosser, July 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
A.M Express, 2950 George Washington Way, Richland, July 17, routine, (0 red, 3 blue)
Anthology Events, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland, July 13, second follow-up to routine June 28 (0 red, 5 blue)
Burger King, 2501 Queensgate Drive, Richland, July 19, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Burger Ranch, 808 W. Vineyard, Kennewick, July 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
By-Pass Food Mart, 2201 Stevens Drive, Richland, July 17, routine, (10 red, 20 blue)
Cousin’s Restaurant, 4605 N. Road 68, Pasco, July 16, third follow-up to routine Apr. 23 (5 red, 5 blue)
Culinary Commissary, 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, July 13, first follow-up to routine Jun. 28 (0 red, 5 blue)
Dagupan Grill, 3911 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, July 17, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Dollar Tree, 5710 N. Road 68, Pasco, July 16, routine, (5 red, 5 blue)
Finley Shopper, 22608 Game Farm Road, Kennewick, July 18, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Graze-A-Place to Eat, 735 The Parkway, Richland, July 16, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Honey Baked Ham, 761 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 17, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Kagen Coffee & Crepes @ Discovery Hall, 650 Horn Rapid Road, Richland, July 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Kennewick First United Methodist, 2 N. Dayton, Kennewick, routine, (0 red, 2 blue)
La Cabana #2 Meat Market, 1501 W Court St., Pasco, July 18, routine, Meat (5 red, 0 blue), Store (0 red, 0 blue)
La Quinta Inn & Suites, 2600 S. Quillan Place, Kennewick, July 20, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Little Randy’s Diner, 104 W. First Ave., Kennewick, July 16, first follow-up to routine July 11 (20 red, 0 blue)
La Posada Mexican Grill, 3150 W Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 17, routine, (40 red, 0 blue)
Mexico Lindo & Que Rico Corporation, 1819 W. Court St., Pasco, July 17, routine, (20 red, 5 blue)
Mami’s Spicy Kitchen (demonstrator), Renegade Rage Mud Run, Pasco, July 14, routine, July 14 (0 red, 0 blue)
Mr. Qwik’s Gas & Grocery, 2519 W. Court St., Pasco, July 16, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Office Bar & Grill, 2625 W. Albany Ave., Kennewick, July 17, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
S & S Hospitality Inc., 3335 Innovation Blvd., Richland, July 17, routine, (10 red, 10 blue)
Starbucks, 2411 Court St., Pasco, July 17, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Snowie of West Richland (Mobile), Columbia Park, Kennewick, July 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Smoovies (Mobile), Columbia Park, Kennewick, July 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Subway, 2604 Tweedt Court, Kennewick, July 19, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Taco Bell/Long John Silver, 2485 Queensgate Drive, Richland, July 19, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
The Folder Pizza Pie, 421 Wellsian Way, Richland, July 17, first follow-up to routine June 5 (0 red, 0 blue)
The Original Pancake House, 3717 Plaza Way, Kennewick, July 19, first follow-up to routine June 6 (0 red, 0 blue)
Tropical Sno (Mobile), Columbia Park, Kennewick, July 18, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Two Chicks Baking Co., 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, July 13, routine, (15 red, 5 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, July 16, second follow-up, to routine June 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
Comments