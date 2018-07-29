Here’s how to keep your power bill down during this week’s record heat wave

New heat records could be set Monday and Tuesday in the Mid-Columbia, but your home cooling bill may not have to hit a record high.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat watch for the area for early in the week.
The temperature in the Tri-Cities could climb to 105 degrees on Monday and 104 on Tuesday, according to the weather service.
But this heat wave may seem worse than other hot spells this summer, as temperatures don’t cool down as much as usual after dark.
Lows in the Tri-Cities likely will be in the mid to upper 60s on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday nights.
That’s as much as 10 degrees above normal for the area in July.
Relief is coming.
By Wednesday the high could drop below 100, and Thursday through Saturday the high may be only 90 to 91 degrees, the weather service predicts.
In the meantime, it doesn’t hurt to check on elderly neighbors and make sure animals that are outdoors have plenty of shade and water.
Saving the west side way (or maybe not)
Air conditioning is common in the Tri-Cities, but if you’re trying to keep your electric bills in check, you could try some of the things west siders do.
In a city where less than 40 percent of homes have air conditioning, people told the Seattle Times they freeze their clothes before putting them on, soak their feet in a bucket of ice water and stand naked and wet in front of a fan.
The Department of Energy offers other strategies for keeping heat-wave cooling bills in check:
▪ If you have a programmable thermostat, set it to cool the house less when you’re out and and then return to a more comfortable temperature before you’re home.
▪ Limit heat from appliances. Cook outside on a grill and try not to use the washer, dryer and dishwasher during the heat of the day.
▪ Use ceiling fans when you are in the room. You can raise the cooling system’s thermostat setting 4 degrees without affecting comfort. But remember to turn fans off when you leave the room. Fans cool people, not rooms, by creating a wind chill effect.
▪ Close window coverings during the day to block sunlight and radiated heat from outdoors. Consider installing energy-efficient window treatments.
▪ Use a bathroom fan when showering and a range hood when cooking to help remove heat and humidity from the home.
▪ Check filters in cooling systems to make sure they are not limiting air flow and causing equipment to work harder. Replacing a dirty, clogged filter can lower energy use by 5 to 15 percent.
▪ Once the weather cools, plan for the next heat wave. Check for air leaks and seal them with caulk or weatherstripping to prevent warm air from leaking in. Consider planting landscaping that will shade your home.
