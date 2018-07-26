Kennewick house fire guts garage, at least 1 car

A house fire burned out a garage at least one car Thursday in Kennewick.
Kennewick firefighters responded to the fire around 4:50 p.m. at the corner of 24th Loop and Olympia Street, across the street from the American Youth Baseball fields and Canyon View Elementary School.
Smoke could be seen pouring out the garage and up through the attic. Firefighters quickly put the fire down before the home was destroyed.
Kennewick fire captain Brian Ellis said he knew of two people who fled the home. Neither was hurt.
The fire didn’t spread beyond the garage, Ellis said, but the car inside he said likely was a total loss.
Ellis said firefighters would keep Olympia closed while they mopped up.
