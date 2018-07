Alexandra Azevedo, left, Bryson Castillo, top, and Peyton Strampher, all of Walla Walla, battle one another to stay on top of an inflatable bull at Fish Hook Park about 20 miles from Burbank during a summer camp offered by Walla Walla Valley Camps. High temperatures are expected to hit 99 on Friday in the Tri-Cities, 100 on Saturday and 102 on Sunday. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald