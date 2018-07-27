First responders ask you to move over as Spirit Ride arrives in Pasco

A nationwide effort to to bolster awareness of first responder “move over” laws came to Pasco on Friday.
American Towman Magazine’s Spirit Ride campaign with a ceremonial casket covered in red, white and blue. The ride began its cross-country trek in June 2017.
Tow trucks, police officers and other first responders gathered at TRAC for a formal ceremony to honor first responders injured or killed in the line of duty by cars.
Casualties on the roadside have doubled among fire, rescue, and EMS sectors in 2017, according to the Federal Highway Administration.
The movement includes tow truck drivers, state highway workers and others.
“We’ve got people who we just want to get back home to at the end of our shift,” Pasco police Officer Eric Fox told the crowd of 40. “It’s no different than anyone else.”
Fox emphasized the importance of move over laws in keeping first responders and others safe.
“Give us the space that we need to get our job done, so we can go home,” Fox said.
Dustin Jaeger of Pinkie Tow drove down to Plymouth where he picked up the casket to bring it back to Pasco and continue the nationwide ride.
Jaeger said he wanted to be support the cause and his fellow tow truck drivers.
“We’re excited to be apart of it,” Jaeger said.
The next stop for the casket and campaign will be Yakima.
Comments