Shingles vaccine is popular — and there’s a shortage in the Tri-Cities

The newest shingles vaccine is in high demand causing shortages throughout most of the United States. In the Tri-Cities, finding the vaccine is hit or miss, but mostly miss.
The popular vaccine, Shingrix, was released in February after approval by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention — and demand skyrocketed.
The Herald checked with several Tri-City pharmacies and all reported a limited supply or a waiting list. And when the pharmacies do get some Shingrix, it’s gone quickly.
“I haven’t been able to order it for the past few weeks,” said pharmacist Amanda Itai at the West Court Street Walgreens in Pasco.
Itai said the ordering problems trace back to the manufacturer not having enough supply for the public.
The pharmaceutical company GlaxoSmithKline distributes Shingrix to the U.S and worldwide. Shingrix sales are now projected to reach nearly $800 million dollars before the end of 2018., according to the company.
“We keep trying to get it,” Itai said. “They’re predicting that it will be more readily available at the end of August.”
GlaxoSmithKline will continue to supply some of the vaccine, but shortages are expected to continue until 2019.
“I think the company has been very effective in getting their message out,” said Benton-Franklin Counties Health District Officer Dr. Amy Person.
Shingles, or herpes zoster, is a painful rash that can lead to long-term nerve pain. It is more common in older adults. An estimated 1 million people get shingles each year in the United States, according to the CDC.
Person said the vaccine is in high demand because shingles is so painful and often debilitating.
Shingrix is delivered in two doses with the second administered two to six months after the first.
After vaccination, Shingrix is about 97 percent effective for ages 50 to 69 who got two doses, Person said. Shingrix is preferred to Zostavax, the other leading vaccine, which is about 50 percent effective, she said.
The CDC and most doctors are encouraging patients who have received the Zostavax vaccine to also get Shingrix.
Age is another factor for the new vaccine, the CDC recommends adults 50 and older get the Shingrix vaccine.
Person encouraged people who want the vaccine to keep checking with pharmacies to find out when they may be receiving a supply.
“There was always a market for it and now that it’s available everyone wants it,” she said.
