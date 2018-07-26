Hydro scavenger hunt today. Win Follies tickets if you find a toy hydroplane

HomeStreet Bank will give away pit passes to Water Follies and other prizes in its annual Tri-Cities Hydroplane Scavenger Hunt today in advance of this weekend’s unlimited hydroplane racing on the Columbia River.
The bank will post clues on Twitter directing you to five hidden Miss HomeStreet model hydroplanes. The hunt is 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Clues will be posted with the hashtag #MissHomeStreet.
Those who bring a model hydroplane to the branch at 7510 W. Clearwater Ave. in Kennewick are eligible to receive four pit passes to the boat launch area in Columbia Park, a meet-and-greet with champion driver Jimmy Shane and a behind the scenes tour of the new Miss HomeStreet boat.
Follow the bank on Twitter @HomeStreetBank.
