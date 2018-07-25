Dramatic blaze wrecks home near Badger Road

Investigators are trying to figure out what sparked a blaze that demolished an abandoned manufactured home south of Benton City.
Firefighters arrived at the home at 53805 95 PR SE around 10 p.m. Tuesday to find it fully engulfed, said Tracy Baker Benton County Fire District 1 public information officer. No one was living in the home and electricity had been shut off for a few weeks.
The fire lit the night sky along the rural road that parallels Badger Road.
The home sits in the middle of brush land, and firefighters doused flames that sprang up in the nearby grass and sagebrush.
Benton County fire districts 2 and 4 helped with the blaze.
No one was injured, and no other property was damaged.
