This music icon *was* supposed to come to Kennewick

Boy George is canceling on the Tri-Cities.
The music icon’s Sept. 14 show at the Toyota Center in Kennewick is off because of “unforeseen circumstances,” a news release said.
Tickets will be refunded at the point of purchase, the Toyota Center said in the news release.
Those purchased through Ticketmaster will automatically be refunded via the same payment method, the release said.
Boy George was set to perform with Culture Club, plus special guest Tom Bailey of Thompson Twins.
Culture Club, fronted by Boy George, has sold more than 50 million albums and 100 million singles worldwide.
The group is known for hits from “Do You Really Want to Hurt Me” to “Karma Chameleon” and “I’ll Tumble 4 Ya.”
