Wildfire burning near I-82

A brush fire is burning near Interstate 82 between Prosser and Benton City.
The smoke is blowing away from the interstate.
The fire, which was about 70 acres, started near the area of North Hansen and West Gibbon roads.
Several fire agencies swamped the blaze, according to initial reports. Benton County sheriff’s deputies are controlling traffic near the fire.
The blaze comes on the heels of a wildfire this weekend that chewed up almost 2,300 acres in rural Benton County.
Benton County Fire District 1 said the Locust Grove fire was out as of Sunday. It was started by a ball bearing that fell out of a pully on a combine.
Check back for updates.
Jake Dorsey: 509-582-1405
Comments