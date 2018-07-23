5 hurt in Benton County crash

State troopers suspect alcohol was involved in a Sunday night crash that hurt five people along Highway 24 in northern Benton County.
Oscar L. Verduzco, 46, of Othello, was driving east around 9:30 p.m. on the highway when he tried to turn around Vernita, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Verduzco then struck Gabriela G. Olivares Angure, 20, of Mattawa, who was going west.
Angure’s passengers — Jesus Rangel, 23, of Mattawa, and a child — were hurt. Rangel is in stable condition at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, the state patrol said.
The child’s condition isn’t known. They were flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.
Angure was treated at Trios Southridge Hospital in Kennewick.
Verduzco and his passenger, Miriam J. McEwen, 32, of Othello, were treated and released.
Charges are pending, the state patrol said. Everyone was wearing seatbelts.
