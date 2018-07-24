Eat Hot Tamales to spice up Tri-Cities in new location

A popular Pasco tamale start-up is moving to Kennewick.
Eat Hot Tamales, which launched last year at Pasco Specialty Kitchen, is stepping out on its own after outgrowing the commercial kitchen and business incubator.
Paulina Perez and her mother, Gualdalupe “Mama Lupe” Perez, are moving their young business to 2521 W. Kennewick Ave. in early August.
Their new home was most recently home to El Asadero Taqueria and The Rail Espresso & BBQ.
The former restaurant will become the production kitchen and drive-thru pick-up spot for Eat Hot Tamales.
It’s not meant to be an eat-in restaurant, though Perez said it will serve walk-in customers and offer a table for those who want to sit down.
The covered patio will be fixed up for guests and could hold live music if there’s interest.
Perez said she’ll focus on that next year since the restaurant is moving so late in this year’s outdoor dining season.
Eat Hot Tamales is the latest in a string of success stories to emerge from Pasco Specialty Kitchen, which counts Fast & Curryous, Gourmet Grub Bus and one of the more recent additions, Ninja Bistro, as part of its extended food family.
The mother-daughter team established Eat Hot Tamales after Mama Lupe retired from Lamb Weston, where she’d worked for 27 years.
They’d long dreamed of creating a business to sell tamales made in the tradition of Michoacan, Mexico, where Mama Lupe grew up.
Eat Hot Tamales offers chicken, pork and a pepper-cheese version called rajas, as well as a vegan tamale prepared with beans and a vegetarian version with potatoes, green beans and corn.
Tamales sell for $15.99 per dozen.
They debuted at Pasco’s Food Truck Friday last year and delivered to customers who placed orders online.
Earlier this year, the kitchen added a walk-up window to help the business
Pasco Specialty Kitchen was an invaluable partner to the start-up, Perez said.
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” she said. “It was easy. It was cost effective. It was cool to be there with other people. We share stories with the other food vendors. You learn from their experiences.”
That said, Eat Hot Tamales has grown and was bumping elbows with its fellow tenants.
“It’s time for us to have our own space and our own kitchen,” she said.
Perez and Mama Lupe are leasing the restaurant space. The Kennewick move is paid for with company profits and a loan from Gesa Credit Union.
Western Restaurant Supply & Design is responsible for the remodel.
Eat Hot Tamales is joining a corridor that’s in the midst of a restaurant renaissance.
Preparations are underway to rebuild Hill’s Restaurant, 24 Vista Way. A local favorite, Hill’s closed in late 2016, when a fire tore through the kitchen.
Carcineria 3 Pueblos moved to 2446 W. Kennewick Ave. in January, and the Taco Bell at West Kennewick Avenue and Highway 395 is being rebuilt.
The Edge Steakhouse & Sports Lounge at Zintel Creek, formerly the Tri-City Country Club, opened to the public on North Underwood in March.
And Just Joel’s, offering breakfast and lunch at 1505 W. Kennewick Ave., debuted last fall.
Follow Eat Hot Tamales on Facebook, @eathottamales.
Salmon at Art in the Park this weekend
The Richland Rod & Gun Club and Columbia Basin Fly Casters are again teaming up to sell alder-cooked salmon fillets featuring fresh wild Yukon River salmon at the 2018 Art in the park event, Friday and Saturday, at Howard Amon Park in Richland.
The concession booth is the major fund raiser for both clubs.
Choose from salmon or chicken, accompanied by coleslaw and roll with butter.
White Bluffs Brewing medals for IPA, stout
Richland’s White Bluffs Brewing won two silver medals in the recent Washington Beer Awards program.The competition featured 1,297 beers from 1818 Washington breweries and 74 trained judges.
Its “Fans In Denial IPA” won silver for American-style India pale ales. “Mighty Knight Imperial Stout” won silver in the British strong ales category.
Destination: Walla Walla
A new resort and restaurant has opened in Walla Walla.
Eritage Resort and Restaurant is set on 300 acres about 10 minutes from downtown. It is managed by Seattle’s Fire & VIne Hospitality.
The resort offers 10 guest rooms, with 10 lakeside villas coming next year. The menu features regionally grown produce, meats, dairy and other products.
It was developed by James Beard Award-winning chef Jason Wilson and chef de cuisine Andrew Oldham.
Justin Wylie of Walla Walla’s Va Piano Vineyards created Eritage with money from American Lending Center, a Long Beach-based firm that specializes in EB-5 immigrant financing.
