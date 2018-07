Adrian Hernandez, left, with son, Cristian, 5, races Nathan Jones and his daughter Mallory, 5, inside Big Bounce America at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick. Hernandez won. Big Bounce America continues through Sunday with different sessions for toddlers, kids and adults. For more information, go to thebigbounceamerica.com. Noelle Haro-Gomez Tri-City Herald