This constant Tri-Cities volunteer is stepping aside but not going away

Bill Kitchen keeps trying to retire.
He first retired from a management position with a Hanford contractor, only to get involved with numerous charitable organizations from Meals on Wheels to SIGN Fracture Care, The Chaplaincy and more.
Then, about six years ago, Kitchen ran into the recently retired director of the Tri-Cities Food Bank at a grocery store. It wasn’t long before Kitchen agreed to head that nonprofit.
The plan was to stay five years. It’s been six and Kitchen plans to retire — again — before Oct. 1.
“When you have a responsibility like this, it’s hard to leave it back at home,” he told the Herald.
You’ve got to be a “people person” with a positive outlook and a good business sense. And he’s sure the agency’s board will pick a good replacement.
“I know we’re all going to miss Bill,” Central Office Manger Frances-anne Hiemstra said. “He’s really good with the people.”
Hiemstra said his dynamic at the job helps the days go easier.
“Even when there’s a problem, you smile,” Kitchen told the Herald. “They come here with their own burdens, everybody has those, but they come and they’re smiling.”
He said he will miss the volunteers, donors and food bank clients — and those smiles.
Before Kitchen took over, there were three food bank outlets in Kennewick, Richland and Benton City.
Now, there are five, including the central distribution office and a West Richland branch.
“I believe that since we’ve organized like this, there has never been a situation where they haven’t had the food they wanted,” Kitchen said.
And an expansion of the computer system has improved communication between clients and the food bank outlets.
“It was a challenge because (the site managers) would have to learn something they aren’t used to,” he said.
He said the food bank benefits immensely from community donors and volunteers.
“We have a lot of different donors and a lot of money,” Kitchen said. “Everything we do in here is because of donated money.”
The need is real no matter the time of year, but shortages generally pop up at the end of September.
So, the branches are now preparing for the “rainy days.”
In June, Ferguson Enterprises donated more than 15,000 pounds of food plus a $5,000 grant that it earned for being a top charitable fundraiser.
The nonprofit has 10 to 15 big donors like Ferguson Enterprises.
However, Kitchen noted that individuals make up a huge portion of their donations.
What’s next for Kitchen? He says after some needed time off, he may sign on to help another nonprofit. Then, he wants to retire for real.
One thing on his list is to travel with his wife around the country to see his grown children.
Comments