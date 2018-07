Leticia DeLuna waves to friends while riding a horse led by volunteers Erica Halbert, left, and Larisa Smith during the 24th annual Partner N Pals Horseback Riding Day.

This is DeLuna’s third year at the event organized by The Arc of Tri-Cities and CH2M.

About 120 children with developmental and physical disabilities enjoy a day of petting zoos, horseback riding, clowns and more.

SIGN UP