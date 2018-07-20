Seahawks tickets on sale Friday at Tri-City chamber

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce will sell tickets for its 15th annual Tri-Cities Day with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday July 27.
Fans can choose from three home games at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.
- Aug. 30 against the Oakland Raiders (preseason)
- Nov. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers
- Dec. 30 against the Arizona Cardinals.
Tickets for the Raiders game are $50 and while those for the Chargers and Cardinals are $145 apiece.
Sales begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the chamber office at the Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.
Tickets are available on a first-come basis. Any tickets not sold Friday will be available online at tricityregionalchamber.com on July 30.
Contact Tara Divers, 509-491-3242, or tara.divers@tricityregionalchamber.com.
