The Tri-City Chamber of Commerce will sell tickets for its 15th annual Tri-City Day at the Seattle Seahawks starting July 27. Above, Seahawks’ Russell Wilson cheers as he walks off the field after their NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in December. Michael Ainsworth AP

Seahawks tickets on sale Friday at Tri-City chamber

By Wendy Culverwell

July 20, 2018 12:06 PM

The Tri-City Regional Chamber of Commerce will sell tickets for its 15th annual Tri-Cities Day with the Seattle Seahawks on Friday July 27.

Fans can choose from three home games at Seattle’s CenturyLink Field.

  • Aug. 30 against the Oakland Raiders (preseason)

  • Nov. 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers

  • Dec. 30 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Tickets for the Raiders game are $50 and while those for the Chargers and Cardinals are $145 apiece.

Sales begin at 8 p.m. Friday at the chamber office at the Tri-Cities Business & Visitor Center, 7130 W. Grandridge Blvd., Kennewick.

Tickets are available on a first-come basis. Any tickets not sold Friday will be available online at tricityregionalchamber.com on July 30.

Contact Tara Divers, 509-491-3242, or tara.divers@tricityregionalchamber.com.

