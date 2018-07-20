Richland store to give away school supplies Sunday

A cellphone store in Richland is giving away backpacks with free school supplies inside this Sunday.
The TCC store at 1041 George Washington Way in Richland will join TCC’s sixth annual School Rocks Backpack Giveaway from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Each store will donate up to 220 backpacks on a first-come, first-served basis.
Each backpack will be stuffed with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, glue and other items.
Any local family can bring their child to pick up a backpack.
TCC operates around 900 stores throughout the country. The stores will donate up to 187,000 bags for this giveaway.
