This Richland river trail can be a pain for hikers. Now there’s a cure

Tri-City residents could get an improved biking, hiking and horseback riding trail along the Yakima River in Richland, thanks to the Tapteal Greenway Association.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is considering the group’s proposal to improve the path along the river’s shoreline from the Chamna Natural Preserve to Duportail Street.
It is part of the Tapteal Trail that runs from Richland’s Bateman Island to Benton City.
But some of the Duportail Trail section has deep, loose sand that makes riding even a mountain bike equipped with big balloon tires difficult. Hiking in the sand can be tedious.
“Part of the idea is to make this stretch family friendly,” said Dirk Peterson, vice president of the association.
The improvements also will address hillside erosion to keep sand and gravel out of the river.
The association has received a grant from REI of $10,000 to help pay for the project, Peterson said.
Plans call for grading and doubling the width of the trail to about four feet and adding gravel.
The project is planned in two phases, starting with a 2,000-foot section at the southern end of the Duportail Trail Section and later the 2,200-foot northern section, as resources are available.
If the Corps gives its approval — the trail section is on Corps-managed land — work on the first phase could start in October. With breaks for wintery weather, it is expected to be completed in April.
The Tapteal Greenway Association expects to have to hire a contractor to stabilize the trail where it connects with a bike path at its southern end. But most work would be done by volunteers.
