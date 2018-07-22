Restaurant Inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District food safety team inspected 51 establishments the week of July 7-13.
Twelve earned failing marks and another 17 earned perfect sores.
More than 1,000 establishments that sell or serve food to the public are regularly rated on a 418-point scale for compliance with food safety regulations, including sanitation, overall knowledge and if employees have the required food worker cards.
Those earning 25 or more red points receive additional visits, as do those earning 10 or more points on follow-ups.
Past inspections are posted at bchd.wa.gov/food/index.php.
Direct questions or concerns to the health district, 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
Barracuda Coffee Co., 2171 Van Giesen St., Richland, July 12, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cold holding, improper use of time as a control.
Baskin Robbins, 890 Stevens Drive, Richland, July 9, first follow-up to routine June 1 (40 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper hand washing, items stored in hand sink, hand sink blocked, food worker cards not 100 percent.
Fiesta, 2731 Queensgate Drive, Richland, July 9, routine, (40 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Facility lacks active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper reheating procedures, improper cold holding.
Fuego Mexican Grill, 3911 W. 27 th Ave., Kennewick, July 10, routine, (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Facility lacks active managerial control, improper cooling procedures, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Kim’s Market, 1909 W. Court St., Pasco, July 12, routine, (30 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Facility lacks active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, hand sink blocked, improper cold holding.
Little Randy’s Diner, 104 W. First Ave., Kennewick, July 11, routine, (80 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Facility lacks active managerial control, improper hand washing, hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper cooking temperatures, improper cold holding.
My Froyo (Mall), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 10, routine, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Facility lacks active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, improper disposition of contaminated food, unable to locate thermometer.
Osaka Teriyaki & Sushi, 4101 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, July 12, routine, (35 red, 10 blue)
Notes: Improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 2673 Queensgate Drive, Richland, July 9, routine, (45 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Facility lacks active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hot holding, improper cold holding.
Taqueria El Sazon, 4115 Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 12, first follow-up, (35 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Improper cooling procedures, improper cold holding.
Walmart (Deli), 2720 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, July 11, first follow-up to routine to June 11 (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: improper hot holding.I
Wetzel’s Pretzels (Kiosk), 1321 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Kennewick, July 10, routine (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Food worker cards not 100 percent, hand washing improper, hand sink not operating, unable to locate thermometer.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
Amarillis Meat Market (Meat), 1825 W. Court St., Pasco, July 13, first follow up to routine June 7, (0 red, 6 blue)
Breakplace, 5304 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, July 9, first follow-up to routine June 25 (0 red, 0 blue)
Boys & Girls Club B/F County, 801 N. 18th Ave., Pasco, July 11, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Burger King, 2703 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, July 11, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Carniceria La Carreta, 1305 W. Fourth Ave., Kennewick, July 12, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Costa Vida, 4309 W. 27th Place, Kennewick, July 10, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Delicias on Wheels & Idalia’s Tamales, 2517 W. Sylvester St., Pasco, July 13, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Devin Oil Co. Inc/Mobil 1, 2601 W. Court St., Pasco, July 9, second follow-up to routine May 18 (5 red, 0 blue)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 2801 Kennewick Ave., July 9, first follow-up to routine May 15 (0 red, 0 blue)
Dickey’s Barbecue Pit, 6627 Burden Blvd., Pasco, July 11, first follow-up to routine May 23 (0 red, 0 blue)
DQ Grill & Chill, 2815 W. Second Ave., Kennewick, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Duarte-Aguilar Ent. LLC (Kona Ice Mobile), East Sagebrush, Kennewick, July 12, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Fairchild Cinemas, 5020 68th Place, Pasco, July 11, routine, (15 red, 6 blue)
Hawthorne Elementary School, summer lunch service, 3520 W. John Day Ave., Kennewick, July 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Helados La Michoacana, 712 N. 20th Ave., Pasco, July 13, second follow-up, to routine April 24 (0 red, 0 blue)
Highland Health Foods, 101 Vista Way, Kennewick, July 12, routine (0 red, 0 blue)
Ice Harbor @ the Marina, 350 Clover Island Drive, Kennewick, July 9, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Ice Harbor Brewing Company, 206 N. Benton St., Kennewick, July 12, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
KFC/A&W, 2210 W. Court St., Pasco, July 12, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Maya Angelou Elementary School, summer lunch service, 6001 Road 84, Pasco, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
McDonald’s, 2700 S. Quillan St., Kennewick, July 11, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Meals on Wheels, 1231 Dudley Ave., Prosser, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
My Froyo, 2841 Duportail St., Richland, July 9, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
One Stop Mart, 1903 Jadwin Ave., Richland, July 9, first follow-up to routine May 16 (0 red, 0 blue)
Papa John’s Pizza, 2187 W. Van Giesen St., Richland, July 12, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Panda Express, 2885 Duportail St., Richland, July 9, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
Prosser Food Depot (Deli), 1309 Meade Ave., Prosser, July 13, routine, Deli (10 red, 0 blue), Produce (15, red, 0 blue)
Prosser High School, summer lunch service, 1203 Prosser Ave., Prosser, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Ready and Out Concessions, 920 S. Kinney Way, Prosser, July 10, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Rocket Mart, 2111 Van Giesen St., Richland, July 12, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
Ron’s Food Mart, 1821 S. Washington St., Kennewick, July 9, second follow-up to routine May 2 (5 red, 0 blue)
Schwan’s Home Service, 1947 Butler Loop, Richland, July 12, routine, (5 red, 0 blue)
Shy’s Pizza, 1306 Meade Ave., Prosser, July 13, routine, (5 red, 8 blue)
Smoovies in the Park, Howard Amon Park, Richland, July 9, routine, (10 red, 0 blue)
The Chicken Shack, 4390 Van Giesen St., West Richland, July 12, routine, (0 red, 3 blue)
Tropical Sno, Howard Amon Park, Richland, July 9, routine, (0 red, 5 blue)
Vista Elementary School, summer lunch service, 1701 N. Young St., Kennewick, July 9, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Wendy’s, 3115 N. Clearwater Ave., Kennewick, July 11, second follow-up to routine May 2 (0 red, 0 blue)
