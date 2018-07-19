West Nile virus detected at Bateman Island

West Nile virus was found Thursday in mosquitoes at Richland’s popular Bateman Island.
Benton County Mosquito Control planned to spray by truck to kill mosquitoes Thursday night at the island and at Columbia Point. Spraying in Prosser also was planned.
Mosquitoes with West Nile virus have been found in Benton County this year since June 26, when a sample collected in West Richland tested positive.
Infected mosquitoes also have been found this summer near the Columbia River in Columbia Park in Kennewick.
West Nile virus is carried by birds and transmitted by mosquitoes.
People bitten by mosquitoes may be infected by the virus.
About 80 percent of people may not have any symptoms, but about one in 150 people may develop a serious illness that can cause permanent neurological damage or be fatal.
Comments