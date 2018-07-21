What is disc golf? Have a burger and find out

Pasco celebrates the debut of the new Big Cross Disc Golf course with free hamburgers, hotdogs and raffle prizes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 4.
The 18-hole course resembles a traditional golf course, except players use Frisbee-like discs instead of balls and clubs. The player with the fewest strokes wins.
The course, on Road 36 north of Argent Street, was developed by a partnership that included the Port of Pasco, city of Pasco, Tri-Cities Disc Golf Club, Pasco Kiwanis Bill Leahy and Dale Fuller.
McCurley Integrity Dealerships is the lead sponsor.
Visit pascodiscgolf.com for details.
