Wealth magazine is really, really, really high on Tri-Cities

No matter how you slice it, Kennewick is a pretty great place to retire according to Kiplinger, a wealth-focused magazine.
Kennewick has made its its way into the rotation of communities featured in the magazine’s ongoing “Best Places to Retire” series.
By Kennewick, Kiplinger of course means the Tri-Cities, population 275,000 (actually, it topped 290,000 in 2017).
“Kennewick” was included in Kiplinger’s June 22 “50 Best Places to Retire in the U.S.” list.
But it didn’t stop there.
It reappeared the June 26 “27 Cheapest Places Where You’ll Really Want to Retire” list, the July 4 “Great Places to Retire Near the Mountains” list and the July 11 “10 of the Happiest Places to Retire in the U.S.” list.
In fact, the only “Places to Retire” lists that don’t include Kennewick concentrate on the South, places that don’t get cold and places that are near the beach.
“16 Expensive Places to Retire That Are Worth It” failed to mention Kennewick as well, for some reason.
So, why is Kiplinger talking up Kennewick as a hot retirement destination? It’s all about the area’s low cost of living, 200-plus wineries and no state income tax.
Kiplinger really likes the no-income tax thing. That’s a key to Washington’s “tax friendly” rating.
More importantly, the average household income in the Tri-Cities for those age 65 and over is a little over $57,000 a year. The area’s cost of living is 3 percent below the national average.
That’s a potent combination that retirees should consider, according to Kiplinger.
Portland, Ore., and Boise, Idaho, also are frequent mentions on the Kiplinger lists.
Wanna surf the magazine’s “Best Places” offerings? Go to bit.ly/2Lxg6Oe
