Car flips on Interstate 82 east of Benton City

Two women were hurt in a rollover accident late Tuesday on Interstate 82 east of Benton City.
Kimberly A. Fouraker, 53, of Kennewick, drifted into the left lane of the freeway in a Toyota Highlander at around 10 p.m., the Washington State Patrol said.
Fouraker overcorrected and flipped her car about five miles east of Benton City, the state patrol said.
Fouraker and her passenger, Sheri M. Roseburg, 49, of Kennewick, were taken Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Roseburg’s status is unknown. Fouraker was discharged from the hospital.
Roseburg was not wearing her seat belt, the state patrol said. Troopers cited Fouraker for second-degree negligent driving.
Comments