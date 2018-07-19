Summer school construction project under way

Construction workers and equipment move around the site of the new detached addition of Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick. The first phase of the school’s renovation includes 22 classrooms, gym, and office space being built adjacent to the existing 1992 structure at 930 W. 4th Ave. The estimated $18 million first phase is being paid for by a K-3 class size reduction grant from the state. The second phase to replace the existing school and connect the two buildings is estimated at $19 million and is pending voter approval of a 2019 bond. The new section is expected to open in August 2019. Bob Brawdy Tri-City Herald