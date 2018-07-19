Summer school construction project under way

Construction workers and equipment move around the site of the new detached addition of Amistad Elementary School in Kennewick.
The first phase of the school’s renovation includes 22 classrooms, gym, and office space being built next to the 1992 structure at 930 W. 4th Ave.
The $18 million addition is being paid for by a K-3 class-size reduction grant from the state.
The second phase — replacing the school and connecting the two buildings — is likely to take $19 million to finish. That money’s pending voter approval of a 2019 bond.
The new section is expected to open in August 2019.
Bouten Construction Company of Richland is the general contractor.
Comments