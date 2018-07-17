Armed robbery of backpack leads to SWAT standoff in Pasco

A Pasco man is in jail after a robbery in Pasco led to an hourslong standoff with police at an apartment.
Ismael Soto Valdez, 36, went into the apartment of a 25-year-old man Sunday night on the 500 block of West Bonneville Street, Pasco police said.
Officers responded to the home around 9 p.m.
The victim told police that Valdez refused to return his backpack after taking it.
Valdez then threatened the man with a pistol before going to a nearby apartment, investigators said.
Officers surrounded the apartment as a man came outside.
The man told police that Valdez was in the apartment with a gun and holding others hostage.
The Tri-City Regional SWAT team responded and surrounded the home.
Valdez surrendered around 1:30 a.m., with police securing his two hostages.
A search of the apartment found the backpack, its contents and a BB pistol.
Valdez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.
