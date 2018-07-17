Pasco Police Department
Armed robbery of backpack leads to SWAT standoff in Pasco

By Rachel Fradette

July 17, 2018 07:24 PM

Pasco, WA

A Pasco man is in jail after a robbery in Pasco led to an hourslong standoff with police at an apartment.

Ismael Soto Valdez, 36, went into the apartment of a 25-year-old man Sunday night on the 500 block of West Bonneville Street, Pasco police said.

Officers responded to the home around 9 p.m.

The victim told police that Valdez refused to return his backpack after taking it.

Valdez then threatened the man with a pistol before going to a nearby apartment, investigators said.

37241380_1641087825989653_3360967584504610816_o (1).jpg
The BB Pistol found in an apartment near the 500 block of West Bonneville Street after SWAT and police surrounded the area. The pistol was found hidden in the apartment. Pasco Police Department collect it as evidence.
Officers surrounded the apartment as a man came outside.

The man told police that Valdez was in the apartment with a gun and holding others hostage.

The Tri-City Regional SWAT team responded and surrounded the home.

Valdez surrendered around 1:30 a.m., with police securing his two hostages.

A search of the apartment found the backpack, its contents and a BB pistol.

Valdez was arrested on suspicion of first-degree robbery and two counts of unlawful imprisonment.

