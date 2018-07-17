Tuesday to be even hotter in the Tri-Cities

The temperature already hit triple-digits Monday, and Tuesday could be even hotter, according to the National Weather Service.
It hit 103 degrees Monday at the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco, the weather service said, and it could get to 104 today.
The hot weather and gusty winds forecast Tuesday and Wednesday create high to extreme fire danger, according to Benton County Fire Marshal Ken Williams.
Burning is prohibited until at least 8 p.m. Wednesday in Benton County.
The weather service has issued a red flag fire warning from 4 p.m. Tuesday to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the northern two-thirds of Benton County, including the Hanford nuclear reservation, and areas to the north and west.
Tuesday should be the final day of triple digits in the Tri-Cities in the immediate future, according to the weather service.
The high should drop to the upper 90s Wednesday and then be in the range of 92 to 94 degrees through at least next Monday, which is near normal for July in the Tri-Cities.
