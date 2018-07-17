Pizza, pancakes and tapas. 3 new restaurants open in Richland

A popular New York-style pizza joint in Richland reopened Tuesday as ... a new New York-style pizza joint.
Kim and Angie Pandelides have opened New York’s Bocca Felice at 1308 Lee Boulevard in Richland, next to the closed Albertsons.
It’s taken over the spot occupied by Eatz Pizza and Deli after Eatz moved to Kennewick.
Eatz owners Charity and Phil Forzaglia closed in mid-June and merged with Kennewick’s Between the Buns. They reopened at 3902 W. Clearwater Avenue as Eatz Pizzeria and Deli.
The Pandelideses are first-time restaurateurs but bring a long history in food manufacturing to their self-funded enterprise.
Angie Pandelides said she and her partner hope to draw on Eatz’s tradition of serving New York-style pizza to overcome a challenging location. They’ve refashioning the space into a comfortable spot to both hang out and eat.
The restaurant shares a parking lot with the former Albertsons grocery store, which has been empty since early 2017.
The duo and their four children moved to Eastern Washington nearly four years ago, seeking refuge from brutal New York winters.
While they love the temperate climate, they missed the unique experience of a New York pizzeria, not just the food but the casual atmosphere and simple menus.
“Everywhere we ate pizza after moving to the Northwest, we were like, ‘This is horrible,’” she recalled.
They decided to open their own about two years ago. Their version includes old Italian music, New York images and a simple menu.
“You get wings. You get pizza. You get calzones,” she said.
New York’s Bocca Felice will offer both take-out and dine-in service. Delivery will be available to Richland and Kennewick. They will add Pasco when the business is able to add employees.
Angie and Kim are the initial employees, along with two others.
New York’s Bocca Felice (Italian for “Happy Mouth”) is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Thursdays to Saturdays. It is closed Sundays and Mondays.
The Bradley opens
The Bradley, a tapas restaurant and craft bar, held its grand opening July 17 near Richland’s waterfront, at 404 Bradley Blvd., near Richland’s Waterfront.
The Bradley is led by Zac Mason, who is a partner in the unrelated Gourmet Grub Bus.
Following a full remodel by Western Restaurant Supply & Design, the upscale restaurant is in the spot once occupied by Rosy’s Ice Cream & Diner.
The menu includes cheese and charcuterie plates, as well as craft salads and separate menus for both “veg heads” and the carnivore.
The bar menu offers a selection of Northwest wines and select European vintages and a rotating selection of beer on tap.
The Bradley is open 3 to 10 p.m. Tuesdays to Thusdays and 3 p.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
And then there were two!
The Original Pancake House has opened a second Tri-City location.
The new spot opened next to Yoke’s in south Richland, serving pancakes and all-things breakfast from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at 424 Keene Road.
Franchise owners Ryan Medford and Blake Williams license the Original Pancake House concept from the Portland original. They opened the first location at 3717 Plaza Way in Kennewick’s Southridge neighborhood in 2017.
