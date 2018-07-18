These Tri-Cities teachers want to get your kid ready to walk on Mars

Trevor Macduff had to buy an extra suitcase for his trip home from space camp.
The Richland teacher made do with a carry-on for the journey to the Honeywell Educators at Space Academy at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Ala. last month.
But, “they gave us so much stuff — resources, models, books,” that he needed more room to get it all back.
He also returned with something else after the weeklong adventure: “I came back with a reignited passion for teaching, a reignited passion for inspiring kids,” he told the Herald.
He wasn’t the only one.
Pasco teacher Kim Van Eaton also took part in the space camp. And, like Macduff, she left with ideas and inspiration she’ll take back to her district.
“It ignited a spark in me,” she said.
The Fortune 100 aerospace company Honeywell created the space camp with the U.S. Space and Rocket Center, a premier manned space flight museum.
The camp aims to help teachers promote and improve STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education.
More than 3,000 teachers from around the world have participated since 2004.
This year, 224 educators from 35 countries and 45 U.S. states and territories took part in one of two sessions in June. Virtually all the costs are covered for the teachers, from airfare to meals and accommodations. The application process is competitive.
Macduff and Van Eaton both said they were honored and excited to be chosen.
While at space camp, they heard from astronauts and other experts, took part in intensive classroom and laboratory sessions, and went through simulated astronaut training.
For Van Eaton, a personal highlight was conquering a towering zip line over the water — part of a training simulation. She’s no fan of heights, but she was able to do it.
For Macduff, connecting with other science and math educators was special.
Both Macduff and Van Eaton said they’re better equipped now to share information and inspiration with students about opportunities in aerospace fields.
“It’s the wave of the future,” Van Eaton said. “People know NASA and SpaceX, but there are so many others, too. There are so many areas you can work in. It’s a big team effort.”
NASA plans to have people on Mars in the not-too-distant future, Macduff noted.
“There’s a 13-year-old out there today” — perhaps even a Tri-City student — “who might be the first person walking on (the planet),” he said.
Van Eaton was teaching at Curie STEM Elementary in Pasco, but is moving to a district office post working on professional development and STEM learning.
Macduff teaches at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland.
Both said other Tri-Cities educators should consider applying for space camp.
For them, it was an unforgettable experience.
“I don’t think I can express the gratitude (I feel for the opportunity). Education is a career of passion, and they’ve reignited that passion,” Macduff said. “I hope I can pay it forward by inspiring my students in the same way.”
To follow the space camp program and watch out for applications, go to facebook.com/HoneywellEducators or https://www.honeywell.com/who-we-are/citizenship/hometown-solutions/educators-space-academy.
