A couple big failures, but 20 come out great for restaurant inspections

The Benton-Franklin Health District’s food safety team inspected 32 establishments the week of June 23-29, giving failing scores to eight and perfect ones to 13.
Inspectors regularly scrutinize establishments that sell food to the public using a 418-point scale covering sanitation, knowledge and food handling procedures.
Those earning 25 or more red points on routine inspections are subject to follow-ups.
It takes only 10 red points to trigger another re-check. The visits are unannounced and normally take place during regular business hours.
Past results are posted at bfhd.wa.gov/food/index.php. Direct questions and concerns to 509-460-4205.
Establishments requiring re-inspection
3 Pueblos Meat Market, 1212 N. Fourth Ave., Pasco, June 26, routine, (80 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Person in charge unable to answer food safety questions, food worker cards not 100 percent, no paper towels at hand sink, shellstock tags not properly dated, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, room temperature storage, improper reheating procedures, expanded menu without prior approval.
Anthology Events, 706 Williams Blvd., Richland, June 28, routine, (25 red, 5 blue)
Notes: Room temperature storage.
Breakplace, 5304 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 25, routine, (50 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Hand sink blocked, raw animal products stored above ready-to-eat foods, improper hot holding, unapproved procedures.
Devin Oil Co. Inc./Mobil 1, 2601 W. Court St., Pasco, June 26, first follow-up to routine May 18 (70 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper hand washing, no soap at hand sink, improper cooking temperatures.
Magill’s Restaurant, 3214 Road 68, Pasco, June 25, routine, (55 red, 0 blue), June 29, follow-up (45 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper cold holding, no digital thermometer, consumer advisory not complete. Follow-up: Hand sink blocked, room temperature storage, improper cold holding.
SuperTaco (Mobile), 1010 Oregon, Pasco, June 26, second follow-up to routine June 7 (65 red, 0 blue)
Notes: No active managerial control, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, unapproved procedures.
Yoke’s Fresh Market (Deli), 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, June 25, routine, (105 red, 5 blue), June 28, follow-up (25 red, 0 blue)
Notes: Person in charge not controlling food safety risks, food worker cards not 100 percent, improper cooling procedure, improper hot holding, room temperature storage, improper cold holding, improper chemical use. Follow-up: Room temperature storage.
Establishments not requiring re-inspection
AFC @ Fred Meyer, 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, June 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Carmine’s, 525 W. First Ave., Kennewick, June 22, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Casa Mia, 2541 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, June 29, first follow-up to routine May 29 (0 red, 0 blue)
Circle K, 5301 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 25, routine, (20 red, 0 blue)
Cousin’s Restaurant, 4605 N. Road 68, Pasco, June 28, third follow-up to routine April 23 (0 red, 0 blue)
Coyote Bob’s Casino, 3014 W. Kennewick Ave., Kennewick, June 29, first follow-up to routine May 29 (0 red, 0 blue)
Culinary Commissary, 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, June 28, routine, (10 red, 5 blue)
Dutch Bros Coffee, 2601 Court St., Pasco, June 26, routine, (0 red, 7 blue)
Fred Meyer (Deli), 2811 W. 10th Ave., Kennewick, June 26, routine, (15 red, 10 blue)
Jimmy John’s, 534 Swift Blvd., Richland, June 25, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
J & M Gourmet Mushrooms (Demonstrator), Richland Farmers Market, Richland, June 29, first follow-up to routine June 22 (5 red, 0 blue)
Mocha Express, 5203 W. Canal Drive, Kennewick, June 25, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco High School, 1108 N. 10th Ave., Pasco, June 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Pasco High School, Memorial Park, Pasco, June 26, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Shiki Sushi Bar & Japanese Grill, 1408 N. Louisiana St., Kennewick, June 22, third follow-up to routine April 10 (0 red, 0 blue)
Spare Time Lanes & Café, 711 Vineyard, Kennewick, June 29, first follow-up to routine May 30 (0 red, 0 blue)
Starmoney’z Taco City (Mobile), TRAC, Pasco, June 25, first follow-up to routine May 17 (5 red, 0 blue)
The Wild Taco (Mobile), 72 Wellsian Way, Richland, June 28, routine, (15 red, 0 blue)
Water2Wine Cruise LLC (Mobile), 608 Williams Blvd., Richland, June 28, routine, (0 red, 0 blue)
Yoke’s Fresh Market (Bakery), 1410 W. 27th Ave., Kennewick, June 25, routine, Bakery (15 red, 0 blue), Coffee (5 red, 5 blue), Meat/Seafood (0 red, 0 blue), Produce/Store (0 red, 0 blue)
