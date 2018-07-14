Tri-City college student hurt in Arizona crash

A young Tri-City woman is in critical condition following a car crash Friday morning in Arizona.
Danika Whitsett, 20, was thrown from the SUV she was riding in during a collision with another SUV.
It happened on Interstate 10 in Buckeye, Ariz., near where she goes to school at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix.
Whitsett is a 2016 graduate of Tri-Cities Prep High School, where her dad, Dan, is the head football coach and athletic director. She was a standout volleyball, basketball and softball player in high school.
In a message on Twitter on Saturday, Dan Whitsett said he has had hundreds and hundreds of inquiries about his daughter’s condition. “The love and support has been truly moving and appreciated more than I can put into words,” he wrote.
Unable to respond to everyone, Whitsett posted an update on Twitter and Facebook. He said his daughter suffered numerous broken bones from her neck to her legs and other injuries.
“Dank is in a tough spot, but she is tough too!” he said.
Danika’s friends started a GoFundMe page Friday to help with medical expenses, and through Saturday afternoon, had raised nearly $10,000.
“She is one of my oldest friends,” said Rachel Armijo, who created the GoFundMe page with Taylor Zavala. “She is the happiest person. She has been the rock for a lot of different people. Now it’s our turn to be there and support her.”
Grace Kruschke agreed: “As beautiful as she is on the outside, she is even more beautiful on the inside. She has the biggest heart.”
There have been two vigils for Danika since the accident, and another Rosary is planned for 3 p.m. Sunday at the Tri-Cities Prep chapel.
“We had a Rosary last night on less than two hours notice and had over 60 people show up,” said interim Principal Brett Powers. “That is a testament to the impact Dan and Danika have in the community.”
