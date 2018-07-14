Crashed car sparks fire along Highway 14 near Plymouth

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that started with a crashed car between Paterson and Plymouth.
The blaze began along the rural stretch of Highway 14 connecting the two rural communities. Initial reports said someone crashed into the field starting the fire. When firefighters arrived, they found a half acre fire and a burning car.
It’s unclear whether any one is in the vehicle.
Smoke in the area is making it hard to see if you’re on the highway. Please avoid the area.
